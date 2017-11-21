Former federal resources minister Ian Macfarlane says Queensland needs strong leadership for the mining industry and not a premier who will bow to activists.

Queensland Resources Council boss Ian Macfarlane has put Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on notice that she can't flip-flop on mining issues if her Labor government is re-elected on the weekend.

Speaking at the QRC's annual luncheon, Mr Macfarlane stressed all governments needed strong leadership in the face of increasingly "shrill" activism and Ms Palaszczuk could not afford to bow to green groups.

"We need the next premier, not just the next resources minister, to stand up and support the industry, tell people what its worth and to explain why it's important the resources industry continues to grow - that's a key message," the former federal minister told AAP.