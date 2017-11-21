LNP leader Tim Nicholls has uttered the word "pass" when asked during a radio quiz if he'd govern Queensland with One Nation's support.

Mr Nicholls agreed to participate in a quiz on Brisbane's Nova106.9 when the host threw him a curve ball question.

"Yes or no, would the LNP form government using One Nation support?" he was asked.

Quick as a flash, Mr Nicholls replied: "Pass."

Mr Nicholls drew howls from an audience of 100 undecided voters last week when he failed to say if he'd work with One Nation if the right-wing party ended up holding the balance of power.

Labor leapt on the LNP leader's flick pass, saying he was afraid to tell votes the truth, less than a week from polling day.

"The only thing that is clear is that Tim Nicholls will do a deal with One Nation but he is too scared to say it publicly," Labor's campaign spokesman Cameron Dick said in a statement on Tuesday.