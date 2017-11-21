A maverick Labor MP says One Nation voters should put Labor second on their ballot papers despite the premier's vows to shun support from the right-wing party.

Ms Miller has been spared a One Nation challenge in her ultra-safe seat of Bundamba, with the minor party saying she's done a good job and it doesn't want to oust effective MPs.

