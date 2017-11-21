Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will continue her political campaign in the state's north. (AAP)

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls will continue to focus on regional Queensland on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's state election.

Queensland's political leaders will focus mainly on the state's regions on Tuesday as the fight to win critical seats there intensifies just days from the election.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will spend her third straight day in the state's north, while Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls will be in Brisbane to address the Queensland Media Club before heading to Townsville.

Ms Palaszczuk, who is due to address the media club on Friday, had been expected to attend the Queensland Resources Council annual lunch on Tuesday, but will now start the day in Mackay.

Federal Resources Minister Matt Canavan and his Queensland counterpart Anthony Lynham and LNP spokesman Andrew Cripps will attend, with the controversial Adani coal mine expected to dominate attention.

Protesters against the mine will hold a rally in the Queen Street Mall.

In Brisbane, Mr Nicholls is expected to face more grilling on the LNP's plans to address the state's growing debt problem, which is forecast to hit $81 billion in three years.

Afterwards, he'll be back in Townsville where three seats are in play.

He spent Sunday night and Monday in Bundaberg, Mackay and Townsville where he committed to spending $360 million to upgrade a dozen sections of the Bruce Highway.

Meanwhile, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson isn't expected to return to the Queensland election campaign until later this week after the birth of her fifth grandchild.