The Reserve Bank remains doubtful about the timing of a return to meaningful growth in wages and any boost to stagnant inflation levels, minutes of the central bank's November meeting show.

Following the bank's decision on Melbourne Cup day to leave the official cash rate at a record low of 1.5 per cent, minutes of the November meeting show RBA board members noted "considerable uncertainty"on when growth in wages would eventuate.

Bank board members feared the impact of competition on profit margins and a faster-than-expected pickup in productivity growth might further delay any ability of higher wages to translate into upwards pressure on inflation.

The Australian dollar dropped sharply following the 1130 AEDT release of the minutes, falling from 75.58 US cents ahead of the release to 75.49 US cents at 1145 AEDT - its lowest level since June.