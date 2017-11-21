Jordan Uelese has had a meteoric rise through the ranks in Australian rugby. (AAP)

Melbourne Rebels hooker Jordan Uelese has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Super Rugby club until the end of the 2020 season.

The 20-year-old played three matches in his maiden season in the competition and became the first home-grown player to debut for the Wallabies after progressing through Victorian Rugby's elite player pathway.

"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to continue my Super Rugby career in my home town with the Rebels," Wellington-born Uelese said.

The Rebels rake made his Australia debut off the bench in September against South Africa and scoreda try in his second Test, against Argentina in Canberra.

Despite his lack of experience, Uelese established himself as one of Australian rugby's most promising forwards and is on target to be part of Australia's 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign.

"It's the dream of every player in Australia to represent the Wallabies at a Rugby World Cup but I understand that I've still got plenty of hard work ahead of me to improve all areas of my game to give myself the best chance," he said.

Uelese is with the Wallabies on their spring tour oif the UK ahead of the team's final Test of the year against Scotland on Sunday morning.