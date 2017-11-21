Geoff Ogilvy thinks that shorter hitting balls are on the cards for pro golfers. (AAP)

Geoff Ogilvy believes a ball change is coming to reduce the distance tour golf's long bombers can hit.

And it appears tour pros may end up playing a different ball from club golfers.

Ogilvy, the 2006 US Open champion, believes momentum of influential opinion for change has been building toward a critical mass.

"It seems like it is going to happen just purely so we don't have to change each (tour course)," said Ogilvy ahead of this week's Australian Open.

"In my career we've gone from 300 yards is a massive hit to 300 yards is a short hitter on the tour now.

"It's changed the way we play the great courses and that's a crime.

"It isn't really that the ball goes 400, it's that the ball going 400 doesn't make Augusta (National) work properly ... it just functions completely wrong, all the bunkers are wrong."

Ogilvy believed continually lengthening courses was a flawed strategy.

He pointed to this year's US Open where Erin Hills presented the longest course for a major at 7800 yards.

"It was a comedy how far they hit it," said Ogilvy.

"(Winner Brooks) Koepka couldn't hit more than seven iron in on the longest course in history."

He also warned there was even more in store from a new generation about to turn pro, including a youngster who could fly his ball onto the first green at Augusta National.

Ogilvy believes bifurcation - creating separate rules for tour golf and club golf - shouldn't be necessary, thinking a ball could be devised to limit long hitting but not really hurt the 200-yard driver.

But he accepts that appears the way it's headed.

"If bifurcation is the way to get to where we need to get to, then it's the right thing to do," he said.

"Part of the appeal of the pro game is that we play the same game as everyone else.

"Implementation is going to be interesting but it seems the writing is on the wall."