Australian Ben Simmons scored a career-high 27 points as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Utah Jazz 107-86.

Simmons also had 10 rebounds and a double-double as he continued his hot streak this season.

It's Simmons' seventh double-double for the season, and he has also had two triple-doubles in 16 games.

He has a per-game average of 18.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and eight assists.

He was ably assisted by Joel Embiid, who scored 15 points and 11 rebounds despite battling an injury to his surgically-repaired left knee.

Embiid got a standing ovation as he exited with 1:50 left in Philadelphia's second win in five games.

Simmons hit seven of 10 shots in the third quarter as Philadelphia built a 21-point lead, which eventually secured them victory.

The Sixers didn't know they'd have Embiid until about 45 minutes before the game after he successfully tested the knee.

The team began selling Australian meat pies at concession stands in a promotion tied to Simmons.

In other NBA games so far completed on Monday, Indiana defeated Orlando 105-97, Cleveland beat Detroit 116-88 and Charlotte scored a 108-102 win over Minnesota.