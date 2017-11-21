Despite speculation, England have 'pretty much accepted' Ben Stokes won't play in the Ashes series. (AAP)

Alastair Cook says England have "pretty much accepted" that Ben Stokes won't play a part in the Ashes series, even though the rumour mill suggests otherwise.

Stokes is reportedly set to find out this week whether he will be charged by police for his involvement in a ugly street brawl on September 26 in Bristol, which left him with a broken hand and his hopes of touring Australia in serious jeopardy.

There are suggestions he might soon be cleared by police and the England and Wales Cricket Board, possibly in time for him to join his teammates ahead of the second Test in Adelaide.

Stokes is clearly keen, posting Instragram videos of himself bowling at full tilt and hitting back at Matthew Hayden on Twitter for saying England were a team of no-names.

But Cook insisted it is no distraction for the team, who are preparing as if the 26-year-old will take no part in the series.

"Since we've arrived here, as a side, we've pretty much accepted Ben would not be here. It's about dealing with that," Cook told reporters.

"If there is a bonus of him making the trip at some stage, that'd be great.

"But I can honestly say it hasn't been spoken about in the change room.

"There's no good for us to really talk about that. It's obviously a sad situation ... it's a shame for him he's missing a big series."

Australian opener David Warner said he wanted Stokes to be involved and would "wish him well" if he was cleared to play.

"I think it's probably disappointing for the England team and the country. He's let a lot of people down," he said.

"I would have loved for him to be out here because I know what a competitor he is on the field. He is a world-class player.

"It's obviously up to the English police first to think that that's right, with punishment or no punishment.

"He knows he's made a mistake and it's about him getting that respect back from his players and fellow countrymen.

"If he does come out here, we'll wish him well. Hopefully, he brings the fieriness that he does to the competition."