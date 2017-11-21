Jordan Kerby took out the men's 4000m individual pursuit, Stephanie Morton the keirin and Josh Harrison the 15km scratch race at the Oceania cycling champs.

Australia has enjoyed a strong day at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Cambridge, New Zealand, winning three gold.

Jordan Kerby took out the men's 4000m individual pursuit in 4:13.529.

The Queensland 25-year-old reigning world champion adds Oceania success to his World Championship and Australian national titles.

"It means a lot," a delighted Kerby said of adding a third individual pursuit title to his name in calendar 2017.

For Kerby, who was part of the winning team pursuit squad on Monday, the wee is about more than just results as he looks to continue to test himself and develop on his return to the boards.

Countrywoman Stephanie Morton won the women's keirin.

It was the South Australian's second gold of the week with the recent World Cup silver medallist storming home to take a convincing victory.

With a lap to go Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) had opened an advantage but Morton timed her run to perfection to hit the line first.

Kaarle McCulloch (NSW) claimed her third medal of the week with bronze, narrowly beating fellow High Performance Unit teammate Holly Takos (SA).

Meanwhile compatriot Josh Harrison prevailed in an all-Australian sprint finish to grab the men's 15km scratch race.