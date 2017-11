Young St Kilda forward Tim Membrey is eyeing his first AFL finals campaign with the Saints.

St Kilda forward Tim Membrey believes playing AFL finals is the minimum pass mark for the Saints in 2018.

Membrey told reporters on Tuesday that St Kilda's inability to make it to September last season had been hard to swallow and had burned in his gut over the off-season.

The 23-year-old is confident the young Saints have developed to the point where they are ready to achieve success without retired stars Nick Riewoldt and Leigh Montagna.