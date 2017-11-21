Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has backed US President Donald Trump's decision to list North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The prime minister said the US president's decision, which allows for additional sanctions, mirrored an international commitment to bring the rogue state to its senses.

"Kim Jong Un runs a global criminal operation from North Korea pedalling arms, pedalling drugs, engaged in cyber-crime and of course threatening the stability of region with his nuclear weapons," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.