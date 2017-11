Sydney NBL recruit and import Jerome Randle says he's out of form and thinks it will take at least two weeks to get back to his usual level for the Kings.

Point guard and reigning league MVP Randle played his first games for the Kings last week in losses to Illawarra and his former club Adelaide.

"It's going to take me a while to get my sleep and get my enerrgy back but, right now, I'm just trying to get into form," Randle told AAP on Tuesday.