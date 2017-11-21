The WA treasurer has revealed the details of his new gold royalty hike plan and says he is "quietly optimistic" it will be supported.

WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt says his revamped gold royalty hike will generate $332 million over four years, but the idea has already been criticised from the industry and crossbenchers.

Under the new plan, to come into effect on January 1, the royalty rate would increase from 2.5 to 3.75 per cent when the gold price is above $A1400/ounce instead of the previously planned $1200/ounce.

Following an expensive ad campaign from the industry last month, the opposition and crossbenchers in the upper house blocked the Labor government's initial proposal, which would have shaved $392 million off net debt over four years.

Mr Wyatt said on Tuesday that he had listened to concerns raised about the rejected scheme and said under this revised plan there would be an assistance package for nine marginal mines.

The assistance package enables marginal miners, having all-in sustaining costs above 85 per cent of the gold price, to be refunded the increased royalty rate paid.

Mr Wyatt said offsetting the royalty rate increase for marginal miners addressed industry concerns that jobs would be lost from those operations.

He said the government also accepted industry feedback that medium-sized producers, with production between 2500 ounces and 10,000 ounces, would have been disproportionately affected by the changes, so the 2500 ounce royalty free threshold will be reinstated.

The treasurer said he was "quietly confident" of getting the support needed in the upper house, but immediately after his announcement there was criticism from the industry and at least one crossbencher.

The WA Chamber of Minerals and Energy tweeted: "CME maintains its opposition to the government's proposal to increase the gold royalty rate, on behalf of the gold industry."

Pauline Hanson's One Nation MP Robin Scott, who represents the mining and pastoral region, said in a statement that the Labor government must learn the meaning of the word "no".

"We are determined to defeat this renewed, ill-advised attack on West Australian jobs and West Australian prosperity," he said.