Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has called his cabinet for a meeting at his State House offices, the chief secretary to the president and cabinet says in a notice.

The meeting is called for Tuesday, the same day his ruling party members plan to impeach him.

This is the first time the ministers are set to meet for their routine weekly meeting with Mugabe since the military took power on Wednesday.

Cabinet meetings are usually held at Munhumutapa Building in the centre of town, but an armoured vehicle and armed soldiers are camped outside the offices.