The Adani Group is reportedly close to announcing it has the money to build its controversial Queensland coal mine and rail link, but there are concerns the involvement of Chinese cash could cost Australia jobs.

An unnamed director of Adani Mining has told industry figures the company has secured Chinese funding for the Carmichael mine and associated rail line, the ABC says.

The director reportedly said Adani wouldn't need a loan of up to $1 billion from the taxpayer-funded Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility for the rail line.

A formal announcement about the financing deal is said to be imminent, but the ABC reports that reliance on funds from Chinese enterprises and export credit agencies could cost Australia jobs associated with the project.

Such Chinese interests invariably require that materials for key infrastructure are sourced from China and that effective shifts work out of Australia.

The Adani project has dominated the four-week Queensland election campaign.

Labor Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has vowed to veto any taxpayer-funded loan to the Indian miner, but LNP leader Tim Nicholls supports it.

One Nation, which could hold the balance of power after Saturday's poll, has warned the LNP will not get its support unless it also promises to veto the loan.

"Would rejecting a taxpayer loan to Adani be a condition of your support to form government?" 2GB broadcaster Alan Jones asked One Nation's Queensland leader Steve Dickson on Tuesday.

"Absolutely. Absolutely 100 per cent. We want that money spent for the sake of Queenslanders and Australians alone and nobody else, ever."

But reports that Adani has independently financed the rail link could make One Nation's position irrelevant.

The premier on Tuesday said Adani should get on with building the mine and stop waiting around for federal help.

"They have the green light to go ahead, they have always said it can independently stack up, so they should get on ahead and deal with it," Ms Palaszczuk told the The Australian Financial Review.

"We are a resource-rich state. They can just get on with it and do it. There's other companies that are doing it."