Anti-Adani protesters have stormed the stage during a leaders debate in Townsville days before Queenslanders head to the polls.

Liberal National Party leader Tim Nicholls was midway through his opening statement at the Townsville Casino on Wednesday when the men appeared from beneath a podium and climbed onto the stage before being swiftly removed by security.

Mr Nicholls, One Nation state leader Steve Dickson and Robbie Katter from Katter's Australian Party will take questions on issues relevant to the state's north, while Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk campaigns in Bundaberg.