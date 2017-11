Retail giant Amazon has notified its sellers to be ready for an Australian trial on Thursday, in what is expected to be launch of the new service.

International online retail giant Amazon is expected to start trading in Australia on Thursday.

Amazon has notified its sellers that it will begin an internal testing phase with a small number of customers from 1400 AEDT on Thursday, according an email published by lifestyle and IT website Lifehacker.

The retailer has told its sellers that their products will be able to purchased in the trial, and they should make sure their prices and stock is up to date.