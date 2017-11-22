Australia currently sit fifth on the International Cricket Council's Test rankings but could rise above England and claim third spot if they win the Ashes.

Australia could sit anywhere between third and sixth on the International Cricket Council's Test rankings at the end of this summer.

Steve Smith's side topped the table last year before shambolic series losses to Sri Lanka and South Africa resulted in a major slide.

Australia are currently fifth on the table with 97 points. The hosts will overtake England (105 points) if they win the Ashes by a margin of 2-0 or better.

Top-ranked team India (125 points) and second-placed South Africa (111 points) will remain above Australia regardless of what unfolds in the five-Test series that starts at the Gabba on Thursday.

"It's amazing how quickly things have changed in a short space of time. Even I found it a bit bizarre when I saw what we were ranked the other day," Usman Khawaja told radio station SEN.

"I didn't realise we were that low.

"Hopefully we do well in this Ashes series then do well in (the ensuing tour of) South Africa.

"I expect us to be up near the top again soon."

TEST RANKINGS

1) India 125

2) South Africa 111

3) England 105

4) New Zealand 97

5) Australia 97

6) Sri Lanka 94

7) Pakistan 88

8) West Indies 75

9) Bangladesh 72

10) Zimbabwe 02.