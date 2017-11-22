With Giovinco and Altidore serving one-game suspensions, top-seeded Toronto were left to contain the Columbus attack and Bono proved up to the challenge, most notably when he was tested repeatedly late on to keep his clean sheet intact.

Bono made a number of key saves but none more important than his reflex stop in the 85th minute off a point-blank effort from Ghanaian defender Harrison Afful, with the rebound falling to Gambian forward Kekuta Manneh, whose shot was blocked.

"Anytime you go on the road in the playoffs your keeper is going to have to come up with something, at least one," Toronto coach Greg Vanney told reporters.

"And Alex was good today. He was cutting out things behind their back line when they were trying to whip in crosses. Makes a great save. He was good today."

Without Giovinco and Altidore, who together accounted for nearly 42 percent of Toronto's goals in regular Major League Soccer season, the visitors adopted a safety-first approach against fifth-seeded Columbus.

Toronto did have a chance to open the scoring in the 43rd minute but Canadian forward Tosaint Ricketts' header from the centre of the box missed to the right.

Moments later it was Columbus who nearly went in front but Norwegian forward Ola Kamara's header from in close also missed to the right before the tight first half drew to a close.

Columbus stepped up their game after the break, forcing Toronto to weather a few storms, but only truly tested Bono in the latter stages of the match.

"This is one of the best defensive efforts we had all season and it's really something for us to build on. A huge confidence builder for us going forward," the American goalkeeper said.

"Didn't get the goal we would've hoped for but a nil-nil draw here is not so bad taking it back to Toronto."

Altidore missed the game after receiving a red card for violent conduct during a fracas at halftime in the second leg of the East semi-final while Giovinco's ban stems from an accumulation of two yellow cards for time wasting and dissent.

Both players will be eligible to return for the second leg on Nov. 29 in Toronto.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by John O'Brien)