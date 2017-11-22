Sacha Baron Cohen has offered to pay fines for six Czech tourists who were arrested in Kazakhstan for wearing nothing but 'Borat'-inspired mankinis.

Local media reported the six Czech men were detained by police while attempting to take a photograph in front of a sign that said "I love Astana."

The men were fined the equivalent of about $US70 ($A98) for "hooliganism," the Informburo news agency reported.

"To my Czech mates who were arrested. Send me your details and proof that it was you, and I'll pay your fine," Baron Cohen said in a Facebook post.

The men were apparently imitating the comedian's character Borat from his 2006 mockumentary film Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

A photo of the men with their naked butts exposed on a snowy street in Astana went viral as the story was picked up by numerous news outlets.