Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan is beginning to plan for life without Jarryd Hayne, but is yet to confront the Titans' marquee man about his reported return to Parramatta.

The first-time NRL coach says he would love to coach the two-time Dally M Medal winner next season and, as it stands, expects him to be there.

But Brennan admits there "may be some merit" to reports of Hayne's expected departure early next year and has assessed his stocks at fullback as a result.