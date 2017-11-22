Following claims Charlie Rose sexually harassed eight women, CBS has fired the well known interviewer.

CBS News has fired Charlie Rose, one of the most prominent American interviewers, the day after the Washington Post reported the television host had sexually harassed eight women.

Rose was a co-host on the morning show CBS This Morning and a correspondent for its long-running Sunday night news magazine 60 Minutes. The Charlie Rose show was broadcast on PBS and Bloomberg TV.

"A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose's employment with CBS News, effective immediately," CBS News President David Rhodes said in an internal message that was shared with media on Tuesday. "This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behaviour said to have revolved around his PBS program."

Rose could not immediately be reached to comment, but on Monday apologised for his "inappropriate behaviour." Rose, 75, however, also questioned the accuracy of the allegations in the Washington Post.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts of the women.