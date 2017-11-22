Michael Cheika is waiting to hear if he will punished for his comments during the defeat to England. (AAP)

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika must wait another 24 hours to discover if he'll face punishment following his coaching box rant at Twickenham on Saturday.

Cheika was caught on camera sarcastically applauding decisions that went against Australia during the 30-6 loss, and and appeared to saying "f***ing cheats" when a first-half Michael Hooper try was ruled out.

Cheika was also involved in a heated exchange with an England fan as he walked down the stairs of the stand towards the touchline, describing the abuse aimed at him as a ''gobful'' that was ''not pleasant.''

Disciplinary bosses for the Wallabies tour at World Rugby launched an investigation on Monday, and on Tuesday they confirmed it that would continue into Wednesday.

"The investigation is continuing and a further update will be issued in due course," read a statement.

England's former World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward has jumped to Cheika's defence following news of the investigation.

"I really hope this is not true," Woodward said on his Twitter account.

"Nothing Cheika did that bought the game into disrepute, in fact him & Eddie J added to a compelling match."