The search for a missing Argentine submarine and its 44-member crew has been helped by calmer seas, but there are no new clues about its location and fears are growing because the vessel may be running low on oxygen.

The ARA San Juan was en route from Ushuaia, the world's southernmost city, to its base in Mar del Plata and was about 3480 km off the coast when it gave its last location on Wednesday, soon after reporting an electrical malfunction.

If the German-built submarine had sunk or was otherwise unable to rise to the surface since it sent its last signal, it would be winding down its seven-day oxygen supply.

"Assuming the worst, that it was underwater and could not snorkel - which means renewing air and oxygen - and could not rise to the surface on its own, we would be in the sixth day of oxygen," navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters.

More than a dozen boats and planes from Argentina, the United States, Britain, Chile and Brazil have joined the search. Authorities had been mainly scanning from the sky as storms halted the maritime hunt last weekend.

The weather improved on Tuesday, helping search efforts by sea. Wind speed slowed and waves that rose as high as 8 metres at the weekend diminished.

Also on Tuesday, authorities investigated white flares spotted in the South Atlantic overnight. Searchers found an empty floating raft, and noticed the flares from a distance. But the raft's brand suggested it did not belong to the ARA San Juan, which was equipped with only red flares for emergencies and green flares for other situations, the navy said.