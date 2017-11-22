The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released the official figures for construction work done in the September quarter.

The amount of construction work done in Australia rose 15.7 per cent in the September quarter, outpacing market expectations for a 2.3 per cent decline.

Total building work done on homes and non-residential buildings such as offices and shops fell 0.4 per cent in the quarter.

Engineering work done, which includes mines, roads and bridges, jumped 33 per cent in the three months to September.

The Australian dollar advanced on the news, rising to 75.95 US cents by 1133 AEDT from 75.87 US cents just ahead of the 1130 AEDT data release.