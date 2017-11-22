The Cook Islands have won their first women's Rugby League World Cup game, a 22-16 upset of England. (AAP)

The Cook Islands have scored a massive upset at the women's Rugby League World Cup with a 22-16 victory over England.

Te Amohaere Ngata-Aerengamate dived over with less than a minute remaining at Southern Cross Group Stadium, as the Cooks claimed a fairytale victory.

The Pacific Island minnows were massive $18 outsiders before the game and sent shockwaves through the English camp ahead of the Lionesses' semi-final appearance.

The Cooks were given no chance after being flogged 58-4 by Australia and 76-0 by New Zealand in their opening two pool matches however found something special.

"I reckon it was just God," skipper Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate said.

"Our team are strong believers in God and it's in our culture. That was impossible, hey? And God that made it possible for us today, getting that try; we just kept our faith."

The Cooks were never expected to provide any real competition during the World Cup after qualifying by default after Fiji, Samoa and Tonga forfeited the Pacific qualifying tournament because of a lack of players.

Despite the win, and finishing the pool stage equal with England on one win apiece, the Cook Islands failed to make the semi-finals.

The English scraped through because of their superior for-and-against, with the Cooks made to pay for their two heavy losses in the opening rounds.

After the Cook Islands led 16-0 at halftime, the Lionesses drew level with four minutes remaining when Kayleigh Bulman tip-toed down the sideline to score.

The English had a chance to go ahead but Claire Garner's sideline conversion fell short.

However, the Cooks found something in reserve with five-eighth Inangaro Maraeara making a break from 50m out to give her side field position.

On the last tackle, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate popped a beautiful ball close to the line for prop Toka Natua, who shovelled it on to Amohaere Ngata-Aerengamate to score.