Firefighters continue to battle an out-of-control bushfire east of Melbourne, which has spread across more than 40 hectares.

Firefighters are battling an out-of-control blaze that has destroyed more than 40 hectares of state forest east of Melbourne, as temperatures in the city passed 30C.

Emergency services including the Country Fire Authority were called to Bunyip State Park, 65km east of the city, on Wednesday afternoon to tackle the fire.

"Water bombing aircraft are in attendance," a CFA spokeswoman said.

The fire is travelling south and residents of the nearby town of Gembrook are not at risk but have been urged to stay alert.

However there is smoke in the area and people experiencing wheezing, chest tightness and difficulty breathing have been told to call triple zero.