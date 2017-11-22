Key moments from day 25 of the campaign for the November 25 Queensland election.

WHERE THEY CAMPAIGNED:

* Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Bundaberg, Maryborough and Toowoomba before returning to Brisbane.

* Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls at a leaders' debate in Townsville (with Robbie Katter and Steve Dickson) before flying to Cairns then Hervey Bay.

--

WHAT LABOR SAID:

* Ms Palaszczuk continued to defend Labor MP Jo-Ann Miller for meeting with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson at a pre-polling booth on Tuesday, where she gave Senator Hanson a gift for her new grandchild.

"There is nothing wrong with people showing common decency to other people." - Annastacia Palaszczuk

--

WHAT THE LNP SAID:

* Mr Nicholls was interrupted by anti-Adani protesters midway through his opening statement at the leaders' debate with One Nation and Katter's Australian Party counterparts in Townsville.

He drew attention to the premier's absence by carrying a cardboard cutout of her on stage.

"It's just the hurly-burly of Queensland politics." Tim Nicholls said of the protesters

--

IN OTHER NEWS:

* Queensland's One Nation leader Steve Dickson said they would not support a minority LNP government unless it promised to veto a taxpayer-funded loan for Adani.

* Pauline Hanson visited Bundaberg Rum's distillery where she announced One Nation would scrap Labor's "nanny state" law on the sale of pre-mixed drinks at Queensland pubs and clubs.

* Adani denied it had abandoned plans to seek a taxpayer-funded loan for a rail link associated with its Queensland coal mine, putting more pressure on the LNP to help deliver it if they gain power.