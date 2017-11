Former world No.1s Jason Day and Jordan Spieth are the clearcut favourites to battle it out for Australian Open golf glory in Sydney.

The two former world No.1s are clear favourites to battle it out for the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian GC in Sydney.

Returning to Australia for the first time in four years, Day will launch his bid for a first national championship early on Thursday morning, with Spieth teeing off just after midday AEDT.