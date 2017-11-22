Victorian MPs will continue debating the landmark assisted dying bill in parliament after 4am.
The MPs came armed with toothbrushes and pillows on Tuesday in preparation of a lengthy legislative council session.
The politicians worked through Tuesday night debating almost all of the 141 clauses contained in the government-proposed legislation before adjourning for a short time till early Wednesday morning.
Backers of the landmark legislation have criticised opponents for delaying a vote and the government has threatened to gag debate to force a decision.
The government previously agreed to safeguard modifications to the assisted-dying bill to get the 21 votes needed to push it through.
The amendments include a "six months to live" diagnosis, down from 12 months, and assisted dying being listed on a death certificate.