Victorian MPs have stayed up for most of the night debating the proposed assisted dying bill before adjourning to the early hours of the morning.

Victorian MPs will continue debating the landmark assisted dying bill in parliament after 4am.

The MPs came armed with toothbrushes and pillows on Tuesday in preparation of a lengthy legislative council session.

The politicians worked through Tuesday night debating almost all of the 141 clauses contained in the government-proposed legislation before adjourning for a short time till early Wednesday morning.

Backers of the landmark legislation have criticised opponents for delaying a vote and the government has threatened to gag debate to force a decision.

The government previously agreed to safeguard modifications to the assisted-dying bill to get the 21 votes needed to push it through.

The amendments include a "six months to live" diagnosis, down from 12 months, and assisted dying being listed on a death certificate.