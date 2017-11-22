Oumar Niasse has become the first EPL player to be charged by the FA for "successful deception of a match official" after diving for a controversial penalty.

Everton striker Oumar Niasse has become the first Premier League player to be charged with "successful deception of a match official".

The Senegal international won a penalty against Crystal Palace on Saturday, throwing himself to the ground after minimal contact from Palace defender Scott Dann.

Leighton Baines then equalised for Everton from the spot before Niasse later scored Everton's second equaliser as the game ended 2-2.

Players "conning" match officials into awarding decisions in their favour has long blighted world football.

And Niasse's potential retrospective punishment, the result of a new law introduced in May, opens up a new front in the battle to stop cheating.

"Incidents which suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation are referred to a panel consisting of one ex-match official, one ex-manager and one ex-player," the Football Association said in a statement.

"Each panel member will be asked to review all available video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it was an offence of 'Successful Deception of a Match Official'.

"Only in circumstances where the panel are unanimous would the FA issue a charge."

While Niasse is the first Premier League player to be charged under the new law, Bristol City defender Bailey Wright was banned for two games this month after being found guilty of simulation in an off-the-ball clash with Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara during a Championship (second-tier) fixture.

Aboubakar was initially shown a red card after Wright fell theatrically to the ground but it was later rescinded.