England have named their XI for the first Ashes Test, with Jake Ball claiming the final spot in their pace attack.

Ball has recovered from a sprained ankle and will play the fourth Test of his career, having been picked ahead of fellow quick Craig Overton.

The tourists' batting order is yet to be confirmed, with Joe Root unwilling to shed any light on where allrounder Moeen Ali will slot in.