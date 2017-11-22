SOME OF THE KEY BATTLES IN THE ASHES

* DAVID WARNER v JIMMY ANDERSON

Australia's tone-setting opening bat Warner averaged more than 58 in the last Ashes series in Australia. But only one bowler has dismissed him more in Tests than England's Anderson - India's Ravi Ashwin. Anderson has got him seven times in 11 Tests but Warner has the measure of Stuart Broad (five dismissals in 13 Tests).

* JOE ROOT v AUSTRALIA'S PACEMEN

English captain Root is top--shelf, averaging almost 54 in Test cricket and around 41 against the Aussies, though in his only Ashes series in Australia in 2013-14, he averaged 27.42 before being dropped. In his 11 Test series since, Root has averaged less than 45 only twice.

* STEVE SMITH v ENGLAND'S BOWLERS

Just as his Root is Australia's most-prized wicket, Smith's scalp is the one England's bowlers treasure most. Smith averages 59.66 in Tests and his unorthodox technique leaves opponents puzzled, a fact admitted by Pommy paceman Broad, who reckons the best chance of getting Smith is caught behind the wicket early.

* MITCHELL STARC v ENGLAND'S TAIL

Tail-end runs are precious for any side and, in Starc, Australia have a renowned weapon. Dubbed The Mop for his ability to rid lower-order batsmen, just how England's tail-enders cope with Starc could help swing a Test or two, as Australia's tail-end can all adequately handle a bat.

* JONNY BAIRSTOW v TIM PAINE

The wicketkeepers aren't in the side to merely catch what comes, they're expected to make serious runs. Bairstow reckons he's the third-best gloveman in England but gets picked because of his batting, averaging almost 40 in Tests. Paine will play his first Test in more than seven years. His Test average is around 36 but he has only one first-class ton compared to Bairstow's 21.