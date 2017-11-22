Real estate group McGrath says it has reviewed a number of options related to its status as a listed company.

Real estate firm McGrath has acknowledged speculation that it could be privatised and removed from the share market, only two years after going public.

Chairman Cass O'Connor told the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday that the company had reviewed a number of options on its status as a listed entity, but said she had "nothing to disclose at this time".

McGrath shares plunged to a record low two weeks ago when it warned its full-year earnings will be lower than expected, due to weaker-than-anticipated listings and fewer agents.