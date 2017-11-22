A new road connecting two freeways in Melbourne's north east will "wreck" one of them, a local mayor says.

Putting a new $10 billion freeway through Melbourne's north eastern suburbs will dump thousands of extra cars on the edge of the city, causing more problems, one mayor says.

The Andrews Labor government is reportedly set to announce it will choose the shortest proposed route for the North East Link freeway, but the mayor of the area it will go through isn't happy.

"It will wreck the Eastern (freeway) and as an orbital road it won't work either," Banyule mayor Tom Melican told ABC radio on Wednesday.