Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has again argued against a banking royal commission, despite reports the issue has been discussed within Cabinet.

The prime minister again argued such an inquiry would be expensive and probably make recommendations the coalition is already implementing.

"There is not going to be a banking royal commission," he told the Nine Network on Wednesday.