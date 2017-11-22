One Nation says a meeting between Pauline Hanson and Jo-Ann Miller shows it can work with everyone. (AAP)

One Nation says a meeting between party leader Pauline Hanson and rogue Labor MP Jo-Ann Miller shows it can work with every party.

One Nation Queensland leader Steve Dickson has seized on a meeting between Pauline Hanson and rogue Labor MP Jo-Ann Miller as evidence the party could work with the ALP after the election.

Mr Dickson on Wednesday said an exchange of niceties between the two women a day earlier was proof of the party's readiness to form government with the LNP or Labor if they win the balance of power on Saturday.

"We will work with every party, we saw that with Jo-Ann Miller yesterday," he told a Townsville leaders debate.