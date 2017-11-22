A Victorian mother and father are challenging a court order that their three children be immunised while in temporary state care.

A father fighting a court order that his three children be immunised has told a Victorian judge there is more chance of getting a dog bite than measles.

The parents have gone to the Supreme Court to challenge a Children's Court order that their three children be immunised while in the temporary care of the Department of Health and Human Services.

"There's more chance of getting bitten by a dog than getting measles," the father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Justice Robert Osborn on Wednesday.

"I do believe it is the best thing for my kids."

Victoria Legal Aid barrister John McLoughlin, acting for the parents, said a Children's Court magistrate overstretched his powers when he ordered the children be immunised while in temporary state care.

"The order that was made went beyond the proper use of the powers," Mr McLoughlin said.

"It involves the encroachment into the area of parental responsibilities."

He argued the temporary nature of the order meant it could not impose conditions with long-term effects.

However, Ian Freckelton QC, for the department, argued the magistrate acted within set powers and the court was entitled under the law to act in the best interests of children.

Justice Osborn has invited the Human Rights Commissioner and attorney-general to intervene in the case.

He will deliver judgment on a date to be fixed.