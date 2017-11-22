Zimbabwe's parliament has kicked off the impeachment process to end the rule of President Robert Mugabe, ending 37 years of him in power.

Zimbabweans are rallying outside Parliament on Tuesday. It is not clear how long impeachment would take, though the ruling party has said it could vote Mugabe out as early as Wednesday.

Mugabe is accused of allowing his wife to "usurp" power and of being too old to rule.

Mugabe has been in charge since the end of white minority rule in 1980, but the military moved in last week after he fired his deputy and appeared to position his unpopular wife to succeed him.