The shock Ashes selections of Shaun Marsh and Tim Paine were not in line with the thinking of captain Steve Smith, according to former Test opener Ed Cowan.

Cowan was controversially left out of NSW's opening Sheffield Shield rounds this summer to promote younger talent, and he suggested the Australian selections would have surprised Smith based on conversations he had with him about his state exclusion.

"(Smith) certainly had a view that that's the way the board had indicated (national) selections were going to go and I think the selection panel as directed by Pat Howard has turned that on its head," Cowan said on Wednesday.