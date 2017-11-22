An ill-fated luxury housing project, endorsed by tennis star Maria Sharapova, is being investigated by Indian police in a cheating and criminal conspiracy case.

Tennis star Maria Sharapova is being investigated by Indian police in a cheating and criminal conspiracy case over an ill-fated luxury housing project.

The probe involves a company which had used Sharapova to endorse the project that had never taken off.

Homestead Infrastructure is accused of taking millions of dollars from home buyers for a project named "Ballet by Maria Sharapova", a luxury apartment complex with its own helipad, tennis academy and other amenities.

The five-time grand-slam champion travelled to India in 2013 to launch the project at a glitzy ceremony. Police began the investigation a week ago.

Piyush Singh, a lawyer representing one of the home buyers, said Sharapova's celebrity was the reason most people put their money into the project.