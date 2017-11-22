Cameron Smith is looking forward to playing alongside Jordan Spieth when the Australian Open gets underway, having lost in a playoff to him last year.

Cameron Smith has a score to settle when he plays alongside Jordan Spieth in the first two rounds of the Australian Open from Thursday.

Unassuming Queenslander Smith missed out on the title he has coveted since childhood when beaten by Spieth in a three-man playoff at Royal Sydney last year.

"I have only played one hole with Jordan and he beat me," quipped Smith on Wednesday.

"Hopefully I can get him back over the next couple of days."

The 24-year-old has had a breakthrough year since, securing his first US PGA Tour title when he teamed with good mate Jonas Blixt of Sweden to win the two-man teams event in New Orleans.

However he says he failed to kick on as well as he should have from that success which earned him a two-year tour exemption.

It took a "boot up the bum" from his manager in Chicago during the tour playoffs to really get him back on track.

"He gave me a rev-up and from then on I have played well," he said.

The rev-up helped produce recent top-five finishes at two recent events in Asia, ensuring he arrives in good form.

The Australian is not a favourite layout - "typically I don't play well here" - but he hopes good form and his ability in wind, which often sweeps the course, will more than compensate.

Blixt is also playing the Australian Open, with Smith suggesting the Swede felt obliged to after he holed a chip shot in a play-off to seal their tour title.