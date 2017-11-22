American star Jordan Spieth has given Ricky Ponting a glowing endorsement after playing with the former Test cricket captain in the Australian golf pro-am.

With one blinding shot, Ricky Ponting has proven what many a good judge believes - that he could have been a professional golfer.

The former Australian cricket captain attempted to play down his golf skills after playing the Australian Open pro-am with American drawcard Jordan Spieth on Wednesday.

But his miraculous recovery shot from close behind a tree on the 16th not only vindicated his scratch handicap, but also hinted that Ponting might well have been as comfortable at Augusta National as he was at the crease during his 168 Tests for Australia.

Channelling Bubba Watson, Ponting hooked a wedge from 120 metres out to behind the flag, the shot drawing gasps from the gallery and an approving nod from Spieth.

"Ricky was awesome," the three-time major champion said.

"But, boy, he has a really solid game. He can bomb it. He has a nice putting stroke. You can tell he's a scratch player just by when he sets up and hits one shot."

Ponting said he was more nervous because he was before a gallery than because he was playing with Spieth.

"I was just really excited. I only found out three or four days ago it was going to happen," he said.

"I was supposed to be up in Brisbane last night getting ready to commentate the (first Ashes) Test tomorrow morning, but I put that on hold."

Despite his classy display, Ponting maintains he made the right career choice as a cricketer, not golfer.

"The thing is, when you have been good at another sport, people always say that you could have made it in something else," Ponting said.

"If I had of played golf only when I was a kid, with the hand-eye co-ordination stuff I have got, then yes maybe.

"But I was playing cricket as a five, six, seven-year old and that was always going to be my sport.

"Now that cricket is done and dusted, I have plenty of time to have fun on the golf course more than anything else.

"I take it seriously because I want to be as good as I can be.

"But when you start watching these guys, the professionals, go about it, they play a different game to 99 per cent of amateur golfers.

"That's one thing I have learned pretty clearly over the last 10 years."