Dual Olympic equestrian gold medallist Gillian Rolton will be given a state funeral in Adelaide.

Rolton, who won gold medals at both the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics, died on Saturday aged 61 after a long battle with cancer.

Premier Jay Weatherill says the funeral will recognise her extraordinary contribution to South Australia.

"A word that comes to mind when I think about Gillian Rolton is courage," Mr Weatherill said.

"In Atlanta, she had the courage to get back on her horse after falling off and breaking her collarbone and ribs. She went on to claim gold.

"Over the past two years, she had the courage to fight cancer while continuing to lead the Adelaide International Three-Day Event, including the event held just last weekend.

"Gillian Rolton leaves an incredible legacy and a state funeral is an appropriate way to pay tribute to a truly exceptional South Australian."

The service will be held on November 27 at Victoria Park, the venue of the annual three-day event in Adelaide.