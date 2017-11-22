US television host Stephen Colbert poked fun at Queensland MP Bob Katter for his bizarre response to the same-sex marriage postal survey results.

In a segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the presenter praised the 61 per cent majority result of the survey.

But Colbert joked the reaction of Mr Katter, who had opposed a yes vote, had been a memorable one.

"I want to warn you, the clip you're about to see contains extreme levels of Australianness," Colbert told the audience with a smile.

The show then aired footage of a press conference Mr Katter held where he said: "I mean, you know, people are entitled to their sexual proclivities.

"You know, I mean, let there be a thousand blossoms bloom, as far as I’m concerned.

"But I ain’t spending any time on it because in the meantime, every three months, a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in North Queensland.”

The show cut back to Colbert who could barely contain his laughter, saying: "Wow, that was an abrupt left turn right there.

"I can't wait to hear Katter weigh in on gay adoptions, 'I mean people are entitled to the joy and laughter of children, I say live and let live. But who cares, because in the meantime, every five minutes gangs of kangaroos and dingoes are chewing your grandpa's face off'," he jibed.