Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says his government can deliver personal tax cuts and bring the budget back into balance at the same time.

Malcolm Turnbull argues his government can deliver personal tax relief to Australians at the same time as bringing the budget back into balance.

The prime minister was out and about on Wednesday pledging that the coalition's next tax priority is to lower middle-income tax rates, as he faced questions about how it fits in with surplus goals.

"You have to do two things at the same time - sometimes three or four - and what we have already demonstrated is that we are bringing the budget back into balance," he told the Seven Network.