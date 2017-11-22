The 67-year-old Delneri joined the Udine-based club in October 2016 on a one-year contract which was later renewed for one more year. The club finished thirteenth last season.
Oddo led Pescara to promotion in Serie A in 2015-2016 but was sacked last February after failing to keep the club out of the relegation zone.
As a player, Oddo was part of Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning squad, making one appearance as a substitute at the finals.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Clare Fallon)