Nick Xenophon's return to the South Australian political fray could result in issues important to working people being forgotten leading into the March state election, SA Unions say.

State secretary Joe Szakacs says voters are being faced with an unprecedented three-way contest making the next election the most crucial for many years.

Mr Xenophon recently quit the Senate to stand for the South Australian lower house and will run candidates in up to 20 seats with a view to securing the balance of power in the next parliament.