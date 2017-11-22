Mark McGowan says he is not considering expelling WA Labor MP Barry Urban amid a probe into his CV. (AAP)

WA Labor MP Barry Urban is not facing expulsion from the party as a probe continues into his CV, including his police and military record, and education.

WA Premier Mark McGowan says he is not considering expelling Labor MP Barry Urban from the party amid the scandal surrounding his CV, including his police and military record and education.

Mr Urban was recently caught wearing an Australian Police Overseas Service Medal he wasn't entitled to.

Questions have since been raised about his background including his university education and time spent in the WA police force and British armed and police forces.

Mr McGowan says the member for Darling Range has his support but the Labor party is seeking further information about Mr Urban's background, including his record with WA Police.

Retired commissioner Karl O'Callaghan said on Wednesday his successor Chris Dawson should be able to access Mr Urban's police file from the academy.

"What qualifications did he offer up to the police academy at that time and were they actually kosher qualifications?" Mr O'Callaghan told 6PR radio.

But Police Minister Michelle Roberts told parliament Mr Urban left WA Police in 2012 and this meant his information was now stored at document management company Iron Mountain from where the commissioner was obtaining the file.

It was reported a UK university has no record of Mr Urban's attendance but Mr McGowan said he had had a closer look at the degree and it appeared real.

The premier said Mr Urban had also directly told him this week he had served in Bosnia.

Mr McGowan said when Mr Urban was fit to return to work, he should fully explain his past to parliament.

"I don't want to kick him while he is down. Let him recover (from his distress and) make his explanation," he told reporters.

